Luciano Moggi followed the Juventus and Inter Milan game over the weekend and insists that Max Allegri demonstrated he is a manager capable of causing problems for Simone Inzaghi.

Inter currently tops the Serie A table with a two-point lead, closely followed by Juventus. Despite not being expected to compete closely at the beginning of the season due to challenges in the transfer market and their absence from European football, Juventus, under Allegri, has defied expectations and is having a successful season.

The recent Derby d’Italia match provided an opportunity for Juventus to showcase their abilities, and according to Moggi, Allegri demonstrated that he is a coach who will consistently pose concerns for Inzaghi.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The only two shots on target were the goal that gave Juventus the lead, which came thanks to Vlahovic, and the one by The Nerazzurri equalized thanks to Lautaro.

“The match was flat with just one corner kick: possession of the ball by the Nerazzurri, great intensity from both teams who defended the equalizer by spinning the ball in the middle of the field to prevent counterattacks of the opponents. The draw, however, demonstrated one important thing: Allegri can put Inzaghi in difficulty.”

Juve FC Says

We did well in that game and earning a share of the spoils shows we are not so far away from Inter and can do whatever they can.

We need to get back to winning ways in our next games and hopefully go on a winning run.