From 2006 onwards, Juventus have been dealt with several legal issues that rocked the club to its foundations.

While the Old Lady’s detractors would argue that Juventus directors have often committed foul play, the club’s supporters would point towards similar behavior from other top Serie A sides that went unpunished.

For his part, former Juventus sporting Luciano Moggi was the poster boy of the Calciopoli scandal.

Following a swift sporting trial, the Bianconeri were stripped of their last two Scudetto titles, demoted to Serie B and handed a severe point penalty and an economic fine.

The 86-year-old has been banned from the sport ever since and has dedicated his years to defending his name along with the club, trying to restore the two revoked Scudetto titles, but his attempts have been in vain thus far.

Moggi argues that Italians tend to destroy those who achieve success, hence why Juventus is hated by their peers.

“In Italy, we’re inclined to kill those who elevate themselves above others,” said the banned director in his interview with Podcast Wolf via ilBianconero

“As regards the company, it is structured in such a professional manner that it’s almost unparalleled in football.

“Nowadays, you also have Inter, Milan and Napoli. Especially Inter, among those that are structured professionally.

“Juventus, however, has always brought a different cliché in the way of acting and using the players, of everything that pertains to a club called a company and not just a sports club.

“The fact of having won a lot and being better structured than the others has invoked hatred.”