Luciano Moggi insists that Juventus will face a challenging match against Napoli this weekend, especially with the return of Victor Osimhen from the AFCON. While Osimhen’s first half of the season may not have been outstanding, his performance since returning from the AFCON has been formidable.

The Nigerian striker’s impact has been significant, changing the atmosphere at Napoli and inspiring improvement in the performance of other players. Napoli’s recent 6-1 victory against Sassuolo, in which Osimhen scored a hattrick, underscores his contribution to the team’s success.

While Juventus struggled to secure a 3-2 victory against Frosinone in their last game, Napoli’s impressive form, fueled by Osimhen’s return, has given them a boost. Moggi believes Napoli has a slight advantage in the upcoming match, making it a must-win for both clubs.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It does not become a balanced match but becomes a match between the Napoli attack and the Juventus defence, and here it is a totally different matter. The Neapolitan team has now recovered self-esteem, even with the draw against Barcelona, ​​and the presence of Osimhen practically gives courage to everyone, so it will be a difficult match for Juventus and a match which however could also end in a draw. However, if you ask me the prediction I see the slight favourite in Naples now”.

Juve FC Says

Napoli has looked resurgent in recent weeks and will be a tougher opponent than Frosinone, so we must do better to get a result in the game.