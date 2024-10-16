Former Juventus executive Luciano Moggi has weighed in on the ongoing struggles of Douglas Luiz, hinting that the Brazilian midfielder may not be the right fit for the Bianconeri. Luiz was a high-profile summer signing, arriving from Aston Villa with the expectation that he would become a central figure in Juventus’s midfield. The club brought in other midfield reinforcements during the transfer window, but Luiz was anticipated to be the main anchor in the middle of the park, while Teun Koopmeiners was expected to take up a more advanced role closer to the goal.

Unfortunately, Luiz’s adaptation to life in Turin has been far from smooth. Unlike some of the other new signings who have shown signs of progress, the Brazilian has struggled to make a meaningful impact on the pitch. His performances have been underwhelming, raising doubts about whether he was the right acquisition for the club in the first place. Fans and pundits alike have been left questioning the wisdom of his signing, given his lack of form and consistency.

Luciano Moggi, speaking recently about the player’s difficulties, suggested that Luiz’s style may not align with Juventus’s needs. In an interview quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Moggi remarked, “Let’s look at Douglas Luiz. In terms of characteristics, he is not there. Not only in terms of formation, but he also lacks speed. The coach must speak about the players to buy, in relation to his needs.” These comments imply that Luiz’s slower pace and playing style might not be well-suited to the demands of the team’s current system.

For Luiz, time is running out to turn things around at Juventus. If he cannot adapt quickly and show marked improvement, his future in Turin could be in jeopardy, potentially leading to an early exit. The midfielder will need to find his rhythm and demonstrate his value soon if he hopes to secure his place in the squad and justify the club’s decision to bring him on board.