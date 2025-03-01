Former Juventus executive Luciano Moggi has blamed Thiago Motta for some of Juventus’ ongoing problems as a club. The Bianconeri have been struggling to win as many games as they would like this season, which is making it increasingly difficult for them to stay competitive in any of the major competitions. Despite having a strong squad and a new manager, the team’s performance has been far from satisfactory.

Motta, who was named Juventus’ manager in the summer, has found life in Turin more challenging than he anticipated. The former midfielder had done a good job at Bologna, but it is clear that managing one of the biggest clubs in Italian football presents a different level of pressure. Juventus is currently underperforming and struggling to show its true identity as a club. As a result, many are beginning to question whether Motta has what it takes to lead Juventus back to their usual standards.

While the players deserve some of the blame, with many of them failing to meet expectations at the Allianz Stadium, it is ultimately the manager who will face the most scrutiny. Moggi, known for his no-nonsense attitude and deep understanding of football, insists that Motta must take responsibility for the current situation. He believes that the coach has made several mistakes, which have contributed to the team’s poor form.

Moggi expressed his disappointment with Motta’s tactical decisions, saying, as quoted by Il Bianconero: “Responsible for an inconceivable situation. It is true that it is not a well-rounded team and lacks leaders, but it is also true that many times players are used out of position. When they tell me about injuries, Juventus lost points with teams they should have done so with. The coach’s mistakes have brought the team to these levels. Giuntoli must lift his head from the pillow because he understands football. If I were the coach I would be ashamed, not the team. For Empoli he should be ashamed.”

Moggi’s comments highlight the frustration surrounding Juventus’ struggles, and it is clear that Motta will bear the brunt of the criticism due to his role in making key decisions for the team. The pressure is mounting on the coach, as Juventus fans expect much more from a club of their stature. If Motta cannot turn things around soon, the Bianconeri may be forced to reconsider his position at the helm.