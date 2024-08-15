Juventus and Atalanta are vying for Teun Koopmeiners’s future, with the Bianconeri eager to sign the midfielder from La Dea.

Koopmeiners has been one of the best players in his role in Italy, and Juve wants him to complete their midfield rebuild.

The Dutchman is also keen to make the move and has gone on strike to pressure his current employers into seriously considering his transfer.

Juve is confident they will seal the deal for his signature and are preparing an offer that should persuade Atalanta to sell.

The Dutchman hopes the saga will end soon, but Atalanta will not sell unless they find a suitable replacement, and they are struggling to secure one at the moment.

It is a battle that seems set to reach the final days of the transfer window, and former Juve executive Luciano Moggi believes the Bianconeri will eventually prevail.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“In the meantime, the war with Atalanta for Koopmeiners continues. We are convinced that in the end, Juve will win, but Percassi will be able to console himself by putting a figure in the coffers that is difficult to reach these days.”

Juve FC Says

Atalanta knows they are fighting a losing battle now after Koopmeiners decided he wants to join us.

However, if the transfer window closes and we have not signed him, then they will win because he will certainly return to training.