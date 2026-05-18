Former Juventus sporting director Luciano Moggi wouldn’t be surprised to see the club settle for a Europa League spot given the quality of the squad.

The Bianconeri only had to avoid slip-ups in their remaining two league contests against Fiorentina and Torino to book their place in the Champions League, regardless of other results.

Instead, they suffered a defeat at home to Fiorentina, which saw them tumble from third to sixth place in the Serie A standings.

Luciano Moggi explains Juventus shortcomings against Fiorentina

On Sunday, Juventus found trouble penetrating Fiorentina’s penalty box, while the Viola were happy to sit deep and harry their hosts on the counter.

Moggi insisted that the Bianconeri’s midfield lacks the required quality and flair needed to dominate home fixtures.

“It’s very simple: at home, Juve have to build the play, and they don’t have the midfield to do it,” said the 88-year-old in his interview with TuttoJuve.

“It’s no coincidence that their worst results this season have come at home. Away from home, it goes a bit better because you sit deeper, play on the counter and you can even score a few goals on the road.”

“When they attacked, they left huge open spaces, and Fiorentina failed to take advantage of them. Otherwise, the Viola could even have won by a margin bigger than the final 2-0. At home, you have to impose your game, and they almost never manage to do that.”

Moggi insists Juventus players are only worthy of the Europa League

On paper, Juventus still have a marginal chance of sneaking into the Top Four. Nevertheless, Moggi believes their fate is already set in stone, and he believes playing in the Europa League is a normal outcome considering the players’ modest level.

“I don’t think there are any doubts about it, and that is also the right level for these Juventus players.

“Had they won both matches, they would have ended up in the Champions League; they were third only because the others had dropped points along the way.

“Under Spalletti, they were coming off a very good spell, but you couldn’t expect attractive football from a team built this way.”

Regarding the head coach, Moggi acquitted Luciano Spalletti of any responsibility, insisting that the latter has done his part.

“The only person trying to bring something out of this team is Luciano Spalletti. That’s the only thing I can say based on what I’ve seen. As for the rest, I can’t comment on things I’m not aware of.”