Luciano Moggi has expressed admiration for Juventus’ performance this season, commending Max Allegri for doing an excellent job despite the team’s limitations. Despite not making significant moves in the transfer market at the start of the season, Juventus has emerged as one of the favorites to win Serie A and the Italian Cup.

Although Inter Milan has been considered a more equipped team and has maintained its position at the top of the standings for much of the season, Juventus has successfully prevented them from becoming runaway leaders, akin to Napoli’s dominance last season.

As the current situation stands, it is highly likely that Juventus will secure a place in the Champions League next season, barring any unforeseen loss of form. Achieving this outcome was not widely expected at the beginning of the season, but according to Moggi, Juventus has performed brilliantly and exceeded expectations.

He said after Juventus’ win against Salernitana, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Very important victory which leads them to duet against a stronger team, if the match continues until the end it is a credit to the team and the new air that exists of wanting to win and not lose. Credit goes to a coach who is highly criticized but who bears fruit with a young project.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a good season and deserve all the praise we are getting, but our players have to do their best to ensure that they stay focused.

The second half of the season could be trickier, and we must work hard to stay competitive.