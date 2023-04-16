Luciano Moggi promises to drop Calciopoli bombshells on Monday

Since the eruption of the Calciopoli scandal, Luciano Moggi has been portrayed as the ultimate villain in Italian football. The Italian was serving as Juventus’ sporting director at the time, and he was accused of forming special bonds with referees.

Following swift trials, the Bianconeri were demoted to Serie B after getting stripped from two Scudetto titles, while the director received a lifelong ban from football.

Since then, the 85-year-old has dedicated his time to proving his innocence whether in court or the media.

As he explains, the men in charge didn’t want to view the evidence, thus, he has now decided to reveal it all in a TV appearance on Monday evening.

Moggi promises to drop some bombshells which prove that Juventus didn’t truly orchestrate the system as the accusation goes, but that other Serie A clubs were also involved in shady business.

“It’s now time to reveal all the interceptions, which the court of Naples did not want to hear,” wrote Moggi in his column for Libero via JuventusNews24.

“They trace the story of that bad period told, unfortunately, in a distorted way by those who should have revealed the truth.

“It was delivered to various people, in particular to Gravina, the president of the FIGC who did not give any answer.

“But even more importantly, we’ll reveal that it’s not the fault of the so-called “Moggi system” but of a generally corrupted system in Italian football.”

The interview with Moggi will be broadcasted on Rai Tre at 21:20 CET on Monday evening.