Juventus have shown signs of improvement over the last few weeks since Luciano Spalletti took charge of the team. The Bianconeri have long been regarded as one of the strongest sides in the league, and many supporters believe they still have a chance of challenging for the Serie A title. Recent performances have offered encouragement, suggesting that the season may yet take a positive turn.

The Old Lady possess several high quality players capable of leading the team to success when performing at their best. Juventus are eager to maintain their momentum and continue winning matches, knowing that consistency will be vital if they are to remain competitive. Within the current squad, there is belief that further progress can be made, with individuals who have the ability to elevate the team beyond its present level.

Signs of recovery under Spalletti

This campaign is viewed internally as one that can still be rescued. The form displayed in recent weeks points to improved organisation and confidence, even if the overall picture remains mixed. Juventus are clearly in a rebuilding phase, yet the expectation at the club is always to compete for honours, regardless of circumstances.

Despite the progress, there are still significant obstacles standing in their way. Two teams in particular, Inter Milan and Napoli, are seen as major threats to Juventus ambitions. Both clubs have demonstrated quality and consistency over the past few months and currently set the benchmark in the league.

Gap to the leading contenders

While Juventus continue to work towards improvement, there is a general acceptance that they have not yet reached the level of the top sides. This view has been reinforced by comments from Luciano Moggi, who assessed the team’s current standing and delivered a sobering assessment, according to Tuttojuve.

He said, “Juve? Nothing has changed with Spalletti. The team has the characteristics it has, with Bremer, they can maybe improve, but they are not at the level of Inter and Napoli.”

Moggi’s remarks highlight the challenge facing Juventus as they attempt to close the gap. Although there is optimism surrounding recent performances, significant work remains before they can truly match the league’s strongest teams.