Juventus continues to struggle this season, with Thiago Motta yet to deliver the transformative impact expected of him when he was appointed manager at the start of the campaign. After a disappointing three-year spell under Max Allegri, Motta’s arrival was heralded as the beginning of a new and more promising chapter for the club. However, the Brazilian-Italian manager has been unable to reverse their fortunes so far, as the team struggles with inconsistency and poor performances.

The latest blow came in the Italian Super Cup, where Juventus put in a lacklustre second-half display and were eliminated by AC Milan. For many observers, this result was unsurprising, as Juve’s form has been predictably underwhelming throughout the season.

Former Juventus executive Luciano Moggi has now weighed in on the team’s current struggles, expressing disappointment at Motta’s inability to revitalise the squad. Speaking to Tuttojuve following the loss to Milan, Moggi stated:

“The other semi-final, Milan-Juventus, was won by Milan, despite both teams going through a difficult period. The substitutions made by the Milan coach were more effective than those of the Juventus coach, who has not brought anything good to his team so far.”

This criticism highlights the growing concerns among fans and pundits about Motta’s suitability for the role. While Juventus brought in new players during the summer, the team has failed to gel under the new manager, and the lack of progress is becoming increasingly apparent.

For Motta, the pressure is mounting to deliver results and demonstrate that he is capable of handling the enormous expectations that come with managing a club of Juventus’ stature. Should he fail to make a meaningful impact, his tenure could be cut short, leaving him to join the long list of managers who struggled and were ultimately forgotten in Turin’s storied history.

Juventus needs to find a way to turn their season around quickly, or they risk falling further behind their domestic and European rivals. Whether Motta can rise to the challenge remains to be seen, but time is not on his side.