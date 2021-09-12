Luciano Spalletti and Massimiliano Allegri clash after Napoli beat Juventus

Luciano Spalletti and Massimiliano Allegri clashed after Juventus were defeated at Napoli yesterday.

Both clubs met with Napoli looking to continue their fine start to the season while Juventus needed their first win.

The Bianconeri started the match brightly and took the lead through Alvaro Morata.

However, Napoli came back with two goals to stun the struggling former champions.

Their own mistakes let Juve down and Allegri was clear about that, but Spalletti was reportedly unhappy that the Juve boss wouldn’t give them the credit they deserve for beating them.

Spalletti spoke about the incident in his press conference and said he always got beaten by Juventus and this one time he managed to win Allegri has refused to give him the credit that he deserves.

“I went to salute him after the game and he just carried on walking and ignored me,” Spalletti said during his press conference as quoted by Football Italia.

“I have always lost against Juve, for once I win and you’re lecturing me, for crying out loud?”

Juve is still searching for their first win of the season, but they played much better yesterday than they have done in their previous two league games.