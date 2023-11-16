Federico Chiesa is set to play his first international game under Luciano Spalletti during this break and is expected to be a key player for the Italian national team.

Chiesa has faced injury setbacks in the previous two international windows, preventing him from contributing to his country’s efforts. However, the attacker is now fully fit and ready to aid Italy in their quest to qualify for Euro 2024.

The Azzurri are currently at risk of missing out on the competition they triumphed in back in 2021, which would be a significant setback. To secure qualification, they need to win their two upcoming games against North Macedonia and Ukraine.

Chiesa, who played a heroic role for Italy at Euro 2020, is crucial to their success, and Spalletti has emphasised the importance of having him available in the squad during this crucial period.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Many things. He has this ability, he knows how to beat the opponent and score. He has a very high level personality, he is a reference for our national team and we are very happy to have him available.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of Italy’s most important players and we are not surprised that the attacker is being tipped to be helpful to the national team.

Hopefully, he will deliver for them and return to us in very good shape.