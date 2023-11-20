Italy manager Luciano Spalletti has acknowledged the significant impact of Federico Chiesa on the national team, describing him as a game-changer.

Chiesa, who plays for Juventus, missed the previous two international windows but made a strong return, scoring two goals in his first game back with the national team.

As Italy approaches their final qualifying game against Ukraine for Euro 2024, Chiesa’s form and contributions will be crucial for the team.

Having had a successful season at the club level and recovering well from a previous long-term layoff, Chiesa’s abilities make things easier for his teammates, and his capacity to create moments of brilliance adds valuable dynamics to the team.

Ahead of his team’s next match, Spalletti said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Players like Chiesa, who know how to make the difference, have returned to the group and we have met some new elements which can be strong points for the future of this national team.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is having a brilliant international window and it is a good thing for us as a club because we can be sure he will return to Turin in good spirits.

Hopefully, he will also be brilliant in the game against Inter Milan and help us to win it.