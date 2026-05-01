Juventus are expected to strengthen its squad with new signings for Luciano Spalletti at the end of this season, with the club set to involve the manager closely in shaping its summer transfer plans. This marks a notable shift in approach, reflecting both Spalletti’s standing within the game and the confidence the club has placed in his leadership.

In contrast to previous windows, when signings were made with limited input from Igor Tudor, Juventus is now determined to ensure that its recruitment strategy aligns more directly with the manager’s vision. This change highlights a more structured and collaborative process as the club looks to build a competitive squad for the future.

Spalletti’s influence on Juventus planning

Since taking charge, Spalletti has made a strong impression, guiding Juventus to become one of the most effective teams in the league and across Europe. His impact has been evident in both results and performances, reinforcing the belief that he should play a central role in key decisions moving forward.

As a result, the Old Lady is prioritising the addition of top-quality players who can elevate the team further. Among the names linked with the club, one stands out as a long-standing target who remains high on Spalletti’s wishlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Tuttojuve, the manager is keen to reunite with Victor Osimhen, a player he previously coached at Napoli. The striker’s qualities, including his pace, physicality, and finishing ability, make him an attractive option for Juventus as they seek to enhance their attacking options.

Challenges surrounding Osimhen’s pursuit

However, the report adds that securing a deal for Osimhen this summer would be extremely challenging. Juventus have admired the forward for some time and would welcome the opportunity to bring him to Turin, yet several obstacles remain.

The financial demands associated with the transfer are significant, with the striker commanding a substantial salary alongside a considerable transfer fee. These factors make negotiations complex and potentially prohibitive in the short term.

Consequently, Juventus are likely to focus its attention on alternative targets. One such option is Randal Kolo Muani, another forward highly regarded by the club, who may represent a more attainable solution as they continue to refine their squad ahead of the new season.