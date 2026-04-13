BERGAMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 05: Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti looks on during the Coppa Italia match between Atalanta BC and Juventus FC at New Balance Arena on February 05, 2026 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

After renewing his contract until 2028, Luciano Spalletti has already begun designing his Juventus for next season.

The 67-year-old tactician has done well to make the most out of a squad assembled under the tutelage of his predecessors.

The Certaldo native is expecting significant reinforcement in the summer, but has also grown fond of the current squad, and he would like to retain the majority of his players.

Luciano Spalletti wants to keep 13 Juventus outfielders

As La Gazzetta dello Sport notes, 13 Juventus outfielders have received consistent playing time under Spalletti.

These are Gleison Bremer, Lloyd Kelly, Pierre Kalulu, Weston McKennie, Andrea Cambiaso, Teun Koopmeiners, Manuel Locatelli, Khephren Thuram, Fabio Miretti, Kenan Yildiz, Francisco Conceicao, Jeremie Boga, and Jonathan David.

The pink newspaper thus believes that these players will represent the backbone of Spalletti’s project, with the exception of David, who is only playing regularly due to Dusan Vlahovic’s absence. Therefore, the Serbian should replace the Canadian in the list above, at least if he pens a new contract.

The source believes that the manager would like to retain the 13 aforementioned players, but he could still sanction the departure of one of them if deemed necessary, with Thuram, Kalulu, and Cambiaso considered the most likely candidates for a market sacrifice. Moreover, the head coach might not completely oppose Koopmeiners’ sale.

Which players could leave Juventus in the summer?

On the other hand, Spalletti has already made his stance clear regarding some of the players who have been alienated from the starting lineup.

The manager would certainly green-light Lois Openda’s departure, as the Belgian striker has been almost omitted from his plans.

Federico Gatti could also leave the club, as despite his important exploits at both ends of the pitch, he has been relegated to the bench since Spalletti’s arrival.

Juan Cabal would also be sold for the right offer, while Filip Kostic’s contract won’t be renewed. Moreover, Vasilije Adzic could be loaned out, while the fates of Arkadiusz Milik and Emil Holm are still hanging in the balance, and could hinge on their performances in the final six matches of the season.

These players would make way for new arrivals. Juventus are already being linked with a plethora of targets.