Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti reveals that the team will be working on various formations during the break.

Following his arrival 10 days ago, the Tuscan manager opted against an immediate tactical revolution. Instead, he maintained Igor Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 system, albeit he introduced some changes in the personnel, like fielding Teun Koopmeiners as a defender.

Nevertheless, the 66-year-old has adopted various formations throughout his storied career, so a change can never be ruled out.

Juventus could be set for a tactical change

On Saturday, Spalletti almost confirmed the same lineup that started against Sporting CP on Tuesday, unleashing Dusan Vlahovic upfront, supported by Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao.

However, the attacking trio wasn’t able to forge a goal against Torino, with the Derby della Mole ending in a stalemate.

(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

After the contest, the manager opened up on his tactical choices, admitting that he’s already pondering other choices, including fielding two strikers.

“We can also play with two strikers, of course, it can be done,” admitted the former Italy coach in his post-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“We have Openda, who can play as a centre-forward or a second striker. So it can be done.”

Luciano Spalletti lists Juve’s tactical options

Spalletti also teased a potential move to 4-3-3, the formation that earned him his solitary Scudetto title at Napoli.

“Moreover, we can field two wide attackers with a central striker, as in a 4-3-3 formation. We’ll try to analyse our choices correctly. We’ll also have to test them.”

The manager also revealed that he decided to hook Vlahovic in the middle of the second half due to the physical issue he suffered against Sporting.

“I took Vlahovic out because he was very good at recovering and risked not playing due to the problem he had. He passed an athletic test, and he made himself available, and we appreciated that.”