Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti didn’t like how the team performed on Wednesday in Monaco, so he’s expecting a comprehensive improvement in Sunday’s Serie A contest against Parma.

Having already booked their place in the Champions League play-offs, the Bianconeri took the field with a half-rotated lineup in their final group-stage contest. The team ended up producing a forgettable display, settling for a goalless draw.

Therefore, Spalletti is urging his players to take more risks when they play Parma at the Ennio Tardini on Sunday.

“This will be a stretch to navigate at full throttle, with so many games packed together. We have to find solutions,” said the 66-year-old in his pre-match press conference via JuventusNews24.

“The decision not to go into a training camp is meant to give the players more space and freedom. As the number of matches increases, rest also has to increase.

“These weeks have been planned this way: match, recovery session for those who played, conditioning work for those who didn’t. The following day a light session, then preparation for the next game and match again.”

“In the last game, we didn’t do particularly well, it was an average match — that can happen in football — but I expect an immediate reaction.

“Tomorrow will be a game with constant momentum swings and a lot of chaos, so I want to see a team that’s ready, even if it concedes a few counter-attacks because it wants to go and score.

“I don’t want to see a relaxed team like the one we saw the other night. I live my life based on what happens on the pitch, and tomorrow I want a combative team, ready to strike whoever is in front of it.”

Luciano Spalletti on Kenan Yildiz & Andrea Cambiaso

Spalletti then discussed some of the individuals at his disposal, beginning with Kenan Yildiz, whom he had previously hailed as an ‘alien’, but reckons that he must still improve his set-piece skills.

“Kenan can become a set-piece specialist. He has to train, because with the foot he has he can do it very well. An alien has to be able to do that too — otherwise what kind of alien would he be?!

“He has to believe in it and work on that trait, not just for the ‘Del Piero comparison’ but because by the end of the season it can bring important points. In any case, we also have other players who can take set pieces.”

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Moreover, the manager argued that Andrea Cambiaso’s main task on the left flank is to complement Yildiz, by adjusting to the latter’s movements.

“Unfortunately, he has Yildiz ahead of him, so he has to adapt to the choice of who is in front of him. Luckily they work very well together. They’re two players who know how to play football and give confidence to the ball.

“With his movements, he’s important in creating new spaces. At the moment I have nothing to criticise about any of my players. Through work, qualities emerge — even the more hidden ones — and I see that they have plenty of them.”

Spalletti discusses the transfer market, Osimhen & Icardi

Spalletti insisted that he leaves all transfer market matters to the Juventus directors, as he continues to await the arrival any January signings.

“The market is in the hands of the club, I have a different role. We’ll see if in these final hours it’s possible to do something or not, but that won’t affect the conviction with which we work every day. The club is working non-stop to try to improve the squad; we’re waiting.”

Juventus have been pitted against Galatasaray in the Champions League play-off, so Spalletti will be reunited with Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen.

The former Inter and Napoli manager’s relationships with the two strikers had their highs and lows, but he could only laud their exceptional playing attributes.

“I have so many things to say about Osimhen. When I talk about him, I also like to talk about Icardi. They have the number 9 as their blood type. They have unquestionable quality — with the two of them you have every plan: Plan A, Plan B, Plan C.

“With them you have the solutions; you just have to decide how to get back into the house: ring the doorbell, or knock the door down, or smash it in. Osimhen smashes it down; the other one, in the penalty area in terms of finishing, has been one of the best I’ve ever had the fortune to coach.”