Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti is expecting an eventful summer transfer campaign that yields at least six quality additions.

Following Saturday’s narrow win in Lecce, the 67-year-old voiced his dissatisfaction with the team’s hesitant approach.

The Certaldo native also highlighted some of the team’s technical limitations, especially in midfield, while noting how Dusan Vlahovic had been sorely missed due to the absence of a replacement with similar physical attributes.

According to Tuttosport, Spalletti firmly believes that this Juventus squad needs at least six or seven new signings to close the gap on their arch-rivals Inter, who were recently crowned Italian champions.

Luciano Spalletti wants quality additions to catch up with Inter Milan

While it remains to be seen if the management will fulfil the coach’s every desire, at least Spalletti can rely on the unwavering support of the club’s majority owner, John Elkann, who, in his latest public appearance, reiterated his great trust in the Tuscan’s work, while promising to build a strong future.

But the question remains: Which positions should Juventus address come the summer?

The Bianconeri will begin by recruiting a new goalkeeper to replace the inconsistent Michele Di Gregorio. Spalletti’s former Roma pupil, Alisson Becker, is the favourite for the role, but Juve must first convince Liverpool to part ways with the Brazilian.

The Serie A giants also need a new centre-back, especially with Federico Gatti failing to convince Spalletti.

Which departments Juventus intend to bolster this summer

Juventus are expected to sign at least one new full-back/wing-back, especially if Emil Holm isn’t retained. Ideally, the club would sign one for every flank.

In the middle of the park, Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva has been identified as the missing link. However, the squad also needs a central midfielder capable of adding depth behind Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram.

Finally, Juventus will certainly sign a new striker, as they intend to offload Lois Openda and Arkadiusz Milik.

Moreover, a second centre-forward would be required if Vlahovic doesn’t renew his contract. Randal Kolo Muani and Robert Lewandowski are the two most popular names on the club’s shortlist at the moment.