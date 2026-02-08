Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti provided a positive update on Kenan Yildiz ahead of Sunday’s contest against Lazio.

Saturday was an eventful day at Continassa, as the 20-year-old Turkish star finally signed a new and improved contract that ties him to the Turin-based giants until June 2030.

Spalletti, who had often sung the youngster’s praise, took the opportunity to explain the importance of renewing the contract of the club’s most influential attacker.

“We all dressed like this because it’s an important day for Juventus’ future,” joked the 66-year-old as he began his pre-match press conference on (via JuventusNews24).

“It’s meaningful in terms of the club’s intentions, and it’s wonderful to think about having Kenan with us for as many years as possible.”

Luciano Spalletti discusses his future at Juventus

Spalletti was then asked about his own contract extension, given that his deal will expire at the end of the season.

Nevertheles, the Tuscan manager insisted this matter is not a priority, while opening up on his excellent rapport with the club’s majority owner, John Elkann.

“It’s right not to put pressure on the matter. The club needs time to make its evaluations. When I’m able to prove it the way Kenan has, then it could become possible, I think.

“But each of us is focused on our own priority. Mine has to be preparing matches properly. Juventus needs to sort out a few things, as it did today, which are fundamental for the future; it has to discuss expiring contracts. Mine is one of them, but I came with the intention of leaving the choice to the club.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

“There are still matches to be played that can easily change everyone’s opinion; in football, you do things calmly, without chasing anything.

“I speak often with Elkann, who is always very close to the club and very involved in the desire to keep getting stronger. With him close to us, we feel even stronger.”

Yildiz ready for Lazio, Conceicao & Kelly doubtful

There was also more good news regarding Yildiz, who has managed to overcome the muscle fatigue he suffered in Parma last Sunday, and will be ready to play against Lazio.

“Yildiz is available; today, he completed the full training session with the team.”

On the other hand, Spalletti had some concerning updates regarding Francisco Conceicao and Lloyd Kelly, who will have to prove their fitness through late athletic tests on Sunday morning.

“Conceição and Kelly trained separately. We’ll assess them on Sunday because so little time has passed that it’s better to evaluate them in the morning.”