Former Italy boss Luciano Spalletti has given Juventus the initial ‘yes’, as the two parties begin negotiating an agreement.

The Serie A giants have announced the sacking of Igor Tudor on Monday morning, and the appointment of Juventus Next Gen manager Massimo Brambilla as caretaker coach.

The Croatian paid the price for the club’s abysmal run over the past 45 days, as they went eight matches without a win, and four without even scoring a goal.

Juventus open talks with Luciano Spalletti

In an exclusive for Juve FC, highly esteemed Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà revealed that Spalletti is the club’s preferred candidate for the role, while Raffaele Palladino and Roberto Mancini are the fallback options.

Pedullà has now followed up on this news with an exclusive update for Football Italia, revealing that Juventus and Spalletti are already in direct contact.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The source reveals that the 66-year-old has already confirmed his availability for the role, so it remains to be seen if the two parties will manage to find a full accord.

The former Roma, Inter and Napoli boss has reportedly asked for a contract until June 2027, but he’s also willing to consider a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Juventus are obviously inclined towards the latter solution, as they still have Thiago Motta and Tudor on their payroll.

Will Juventus have a new manager by the weekend?

In the meantime, Brambilla is overseeing the club’s preparations for Wednesday’s home contest against Udinese.

At this stage, it remains unclear if the Italian manager will remain in charge for the weekend trip to Cremona, as it hinges on the outcome of the club’s managerial search.

Juventus currently sit eighth in the Serie A table with only 12 points, and they’re already six points adrift from the top spot.