NAPLES, ITALY - MARCH 03: SS Lazio head coach Maurizo Sarri and SSC Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti prior to the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and SS Lazio at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on March 03, 2023 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Since his appointment in late October, Luciano Spalletti has slowly but surely managed to guide Juventus back in the right direction.

The 66-year-old was chosen to succeed Igor Tudor, who lost the plot earlier in the season, with the Bianconeri going winless in eight straight matches.

With Spalletti in charge, the improvement has been noticeable both in terms of results and performances.

Juentus on the right track under Luciano Spalletti

Juventus ended a turbulent 2025 with an encouraging five-match winning streak across all competitions and by closing the gap to their rivals at the top of the Serie A table, thus reigniting their Scudetto hopes.

As highlighted by JuventusNews24, Spalletti has thus far registered the best point average for a Juventus manager since Maurizio Sarri.

The latter guided the Bianconeri towards their most recent Scudetto title to date, before being sacked in August 2020 after getting eliminated from the Champions League Round of 16 at the hands of Lyon.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The current Lazio manager had recorded a 2.18 average during his solitary year in Turin. On the other hand, Spalletti has registered 2.12 points per match in his first two months in charge.

Andrea Pirlo, who had succeeded Sarri to the role in the summer of 2020, recorded an average of 2.05, which was just enough to earn Juventus a spot in the Champions League on the final day of the season.

The iconic playmaker had also lifted two trophies in his rookie year as a manager, winning the Italian Super Cup and the Coppa Italia, but it wasn’t enough to spare him the axe.

The points average of every Juventus manager in the last six years

Max Allegri then returned for a second stint that lasted just under three years. The Livorno native endured rough times on and off the pitch, ending his experience with an average point of 1.86.

Interestingly, the numbers further plummeted with every new appointment, as Thiago Motta (1.79) and Tudor (1.76) produced even worse results.

Luckily for Juventus, Spalletti has managed to halt the free fall, but the fans will be hoping for a lasting impact, unlike some of his predecessors who started on the right foot, before suffering steep declines.