Luciano Spalletti says Napoli’s second half performance helped to earn the win

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti is delighted they defeated a top opponent like Juventus away from home after their 1-0 victory in Turin last night.

The Partenopei headed into the game needing to win to step closer to ending the campaign as league champions.

They won the reverse fixture, which gave Juve extra reason not to lose the game against them at home.

However, Spalletti’s men were in superb form in a very tight affair and withstood most of the things Juve threw at them before grabbing a late winner.

They got better as the match progressed and Spalletti admits that second-half performance was terrific.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“When you win important matches against an opponent of this level, they’re really heavy bricks for winning the Scudetto. Then the goal came in added time, so there’s even more happiness.

“We have to wait to uncork bottles… To the team, I congratulated him, apart from some lightness we played a good game. In the second half, we were more dangerous”.

Juve FC Says

Napoli was a very tough opponent for us to face and it is sad we could not leave the fixture with even a point.

Our current domestic form is worrying and the boys must get back to form when we next step on the pitch for a league game.