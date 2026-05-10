Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti was heard shouting in the direction of Teun Koopmeiners during Saturday’s win over Lecce.

The Dutchman played an integral role in the opener, winning the duel that kept the ball alive before providing the ‘pre-assist’ for Dusan Vlahovic’s historic opener, which came just 11 seconds after kickoff.

The extremely early opener suggested that the contest would witness a flurry of goals, but the scoreline remained unchanged for the next 90 minutes, with the visitors holding on to their slim lead.

How Teun Koopmeiners infuriated Luciano Spalletti

After the contest, Spalletti expressed his dissatisfaction with the team’s overall approach, lamenting the lack of initiative shown by the Juventus players.

Vlahovic and Pierre Kalulu both had goals disallowed for marginal offside goals, but the 67-year-old insisted that his men should have been more proactive.

According to JuventusNews24, Spalletti had already voiced his frustration with the players’ demeanour during the game.

The manager was particularly heard reprimanding Koopmeiners when he failed to properly advance the play.