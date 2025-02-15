Former player Lucio, who played for both Juventus and Inter Milan during his career, is one of those divided when the two teams meet this weekend.

Juventus will host their biggest Italian rivals as they continue their quest to regain form in Serie A and attempt to win the Scudetto.

While Juventus’ chances of winning the title have long since faded, Inter are just one point behind the top of the standings. Napoli are the team standing in their way of leading the rest of the league, but the gap could widen if they fail to defeat the Bianconeri this weekend.

Inter cannot afford that now, particularly with only a few matches remaining, and with little time left for many twists and turns before the season concludes.

This is a game neither club can afford to lose, and Lucio has shared his thoughts on what to expect from the fixture.

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Lucio said: “I haven’t played much at the Juventus Stadium, but I know it’s a difficult stadium for teams that come there. Even more so in this case because against Inter, the Bianconeri always find extra motivation. Thiago Motta’s team is paying, however, for the absence of a giant like Bremer, and I’m not saying this just because he’s Brazilian… There are few defenders who know how to protect the whole team like him. I’m convinced that with time, Douglas Luiz will also be able to demonstrate his full value. Overall, Inter have shown that they are stronger.”

Lucio believes Inter Milan will find Juventus a tough opponent, acknowledging that it will be difficult for his former team to even secure a point from the match.