Juventus coach Thiago Motta was left ecstatic by his players who produced a clinical performance against Manchester City.

The Bianconeri were in dire need of a victory to a improve their status in the Champions League group stage, and they managed to pull it off at the expense of the free-falling Premier League champions.

While Pep Guardiola’s men had the lion share of ball possession, the Bianconeri were happy to keep their defensive lines tight and harry their opponents on counter-attacks, with Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao wreaking havoc on the flanks.

After a goalless first half, Dusan Vlahovic broke the deadlock that a header what just went past the goalline, while Weston McKennie came off the bench to confirm the victory with a second goal.

Therefore, Motta was thrilled with his men’s display, insisting that he and his staff are lucky to have such a quality squad at their disposal.