Juventus coach Thiago Motta was left ecstatic by his players who produced a clinical performance against Manchester City.
The Bianconeri were in dire need of a victory to a improve their status in the Champions League group stage, and they managed to pull it off at the expense of the free-falling Premier League champions.
While Pep Guardiola’s men had the lion share of ball possession, the Bianconeri were happy to keep their defensive lines tight and harry their opponents on counter-attacks, with Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao wreaking havoc on the flanks.
After a goalless first half, Dusan Vlahovic broke the deadlock that a header what just went past the goalline, while Weston McKennie came off the bench to confirm the victory with a second goal.
Therefore, Motta was thrilled with his men’s display, insisting that he and his staff are lucky to have such a quality squad at their disposal.
“Tonight we had to do a lot of things well, especially with regards to compactness and concentration. We defended well, without conceding space, and struck at key moments,” said the 42-year-old in his post-match interviews as published by the official Juventus website.
“It was a great performance from everyone, even those who came on later in the game, they contributed when called upon. McKennie, for example, had a great game: he has a unique mix of physical and technical qualities that allow him to be dangerous in the final third.
“We’re fortunate to have players like that. This was a great night, but every game is different. In Leipzig, for example, the approach had to be different because of the type of opponent. Today we were compact in defence and dangerous on the counter-attack, but always played with quality.”
Motta believes this will remain a night to cherish for he and his players, but urges the team to turn their attention towards Saturday’s Serie A contest against Venezia.
“The feelings we experienced tonight are speical, and these are moments that remind us why we do this job. When the time comes, we will evaluate where we can improve.
“It is important that there is harmony between everyone and that we continue to follow the same philosophy. Right now, though, we have to stay focused: we will face Venezia this weekend and we have to maintain this level.”
