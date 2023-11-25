Former Juventus and Inter Milan player Luigi De Agostini has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Derby d’Italia between the two clubs this weekend.

In what promises to be one of the toughest matches for both sides, Juventus faces its biggest rival in Italian football. Despite not being as well-equipped as the Nerazzurri, Juventus has defied expectations, and under Max Allegri’s guidance, they are currently in a neck-and-neck race for the title with Inter.

While many football fans acknowledge that Juventus is not the outright favourite to win the league, Allegri’s strategic prowess has propelled the team to a competitive position. They have not allowed Inter’s superior quality to create a significant gap, and they continue to perform well.

Heading into the Derby d’Italia, Juventus is in good form, and Inter recognises that they are facing one of the strongest Juventus sides in recent terms. While some may believe Inter will secure an easy win against Max Allegri’s team, De Agostini insists on supporting the Old Lady over Inter.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve or Inter? In this case I can only support Juve, of course. I spent five years here , the most important of my caree. At Inter, it was only a one-year parenthesis, the place had never really forgiven me and Schillaci our journey in black and white.”

Adding: “What match do I expect? A very tight, hard-fought match . Inter actually have something more, but I think Juve have all they need to compete, I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see a Juventus victory.”

Juve FC Says

Inter is the favourite to win the league, so they are also the favourite to win this game.

But this is a good thing for us because we have less pressure to win, which could be very helpful to our players.