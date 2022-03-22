Luigi De Canio says Juventus’ target still has a lot to prove

The Italian football manager, Luigi De Canio, insists Nicolo Zaniolo has a lot to learn amidst interest from Juventus.

The attacker has been one of the most consistent in Italian football in recent seasons and Juve has an eye on him.

The AS Roma man has suffered two serious injuries in his career, but he has recovered well to spearhead Jose Mourinho’s quest to turn Roma into a top club again.

The Giallorossi have been in great shape in this new year and Zaniolo has been a major part of it.

He could leave them soon, even though his current deal doesn’t expire until 2024.

However, when compared to Paulo Dybala, De Canio insists the Argentinian is better and achieved more when he was Zaniolo’s age.

He said via Calciomercato: “They are different. At the age of Zaniolo perhaps Dybala had already done something more, even if the former was very unlucky with two very serious injuries at the time of his explosion. This delayed her: his potential is all to be demonstrated.”

Zaniolo is an impressive player, but he truly hasn’t proven his worth long enough yet.

He could still do a job for Juventus if he makes the move in the summer, but he might not be ready to replace Dybala if the Argentinian leaves the club.