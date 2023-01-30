Luigi De Siervo admits its not straightforward for Juventus to suffer punishment alone

Serie A CEO, Luigi De Siervo, has commented on Juventus’ 15-points deduction because of their use of capital gains and admits they cannot be the only club that suffers for the act.

The Bianconeri have been investigated for some time now and investigators eventually found them guilty of deliberately using capital gains.

But it takes two to tango when it comes to agreeing on the value of a player and no other sides have been punished.

As the Bianconeri wait to know why they have been punished, De Siervo said via Calciomercato:

“We await the reasons and we are all very interested in understanding. I hope that the matter will eventually be resolved for the best. It is difficult to think that Juventus is the only one responsible in a system of capital gains which is actually widespread not only in Italy, but internationally. This asymmetry that penalises only one Italian team must be understood well, because otherwise it becomes difficult for what our information is”

Juve FC Says

Everyone knows it is unfair to punish one club for an offence it takes two sides to commit and investigators have to clarify why the Bianconeri have been the only club penalised for the capital gains case.

We are one of the biggest clubs in the world and an easy target for investigators, which could be why we have been punished so severely.