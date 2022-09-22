Luigi Delneri backs Allegri to turnaround Juventus like in 2015/2016 season

Former Juventus manager, Luigi Delneri, has urged the Bianconeri to keep faith in Max Allegri because he will come good for them.

Juve has been in poor form this term, which has made their manager’s future uncertain.

Allegri won five consecutive league titles, among other trophies, during his first spell as the club’s manager.

They expected him to remain that good when he was made the team’s manager again last season.

However, the last campaign ended without a trophy, and this one could be similarly poor for Juve.

Allegri knows his team needs to do better, but time is running out, and it will be surprising if Juve is not already sounding out replacements.

But Delneri believes he is the man for the job. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is normal, when the results do not arrive the first to be put on trial is the coach. Massimiliano, however, is not a beginner and knows the environment very well. He is pragmatic, successful, in Europe he did well. . He will be able to find suitable countermeasures to overcome this period in a great way, a bit like he did with that championship he won in 2015/16. No one, after the defeat against Sassuolo, would have bet on him.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has not achieved success since he returned to the club, and it seems the decision to bring him back was a poor one.

If the team keeps underperforming, it would be hard to make a case for him to stay as its manager.