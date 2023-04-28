Luigi Delneri explains Juventus current struggles

Former Juventus manager Luigi Delneri has discussed their struggles this season and suggests the problem might be mental.

The Bianconeri are having a tough season and could end it with no trophy just as was the case in the last campaign.

Max Allegri’s men have been inconsistent and have to win the Europa League to end this season well.

The players do not seem up to it and have been struggling in domestic games in recent weeks.

At the moment, the Bianconeri are on a run of four consecutive losses in domestic competitions.

They risk being beaten by Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final if their form does not improve and Delneri suggests their struggle is mental.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I see the team in difficulty, especially from a mental point of view, it is not easy for players to live a moment like what Juve is experiencing this season, from outside they are seen almost as robots, but they are human beings and certain situations can affect the head and consequently the performance.”

Juve FC Says

It has been an exhausting season for our players and they have done their best, but they need to keep working hard until the term finishes.

This is the worst time to be in poor form and we must return to winning in the game against Bologna.