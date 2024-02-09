Former Juventus manager Luigi Delneri has imparted some guidance to Udinese in anticipation of their upcoming encounter against the Bianconeri this weekend.

Following a recent downturn in performance over their last two matches, Juventus finds themselves in need of a return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Udinese harbours concerns regarding potential relegation from the Italian top flight and is thus vigorously striving to amass points during the latter half of the season.

Udinese may draw encouragement from Juventus’ recent struggles but should be wary that translating such optimism into points against a resolute Juventus side will prove challenging.

For Juventus, the imperative to avoid dropping points in three consecutive games underscores the significance of this fixture as a must-win encounter under the stewardship of Max Allegri.

In anticipation of the impending clash, Delneri has offered counsel to Udinese on the pitfalls they must sidestep when confronting a determined Juventus side.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The Friulians will have to remain compact and try to exploit every opportunity, but beware of waiting for Juve immediately behind their own area.

“Udinese will have to be very determined not to concede anything to a team that will be angry after the defeat against Inter. The result can depend on a thousand elements, including corner kicks and in general on dead balls which Juve exploits very well.”

Juve FC Says

We have to win that game no matter what Udinese throws at us, and we have had enough time to prepare for it.