Luigi Di Biagio tasks Juventus to do better in the next campaign

Luigi Di Biagio, the former Italy international, has emphasised the need for Juventus to improve in the upcoming season compared to their last campaign. Since Max Allegri’s return as coach, the Bianconeri have failed to secure any trophies and have encountered various off-field problems that have had an impact on their performance.

However, Juventus has made changes within the club and resolved its issues with the authorities, generating higher expectations among fans for a stronger showing in the next season. With the release of the Serie A fixtures, Juventus now has the opportunity to strategically plan their approach against each opponent they will face.

Recognising the challenges ahead, Di Biagio urges Juventus to enhance its performance. It is clear that the team understands the difficulty of the task and the need for improvement in order to achieve their goals.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The calendar changed a lot, depending on the team you were in. And usually, we were already in training camp, so maybe we would comment at the table in the evening. Starting softly for a big one isn’t bad.”

Adding: “We all hope for a better balance, even if last year it was, for some positions. There are teams that have to do more, Inter and Juventus above all”.

Juve FC Says

We know we cannot afford another poor season and this wait for another trophy must end in the next campaign.

The club is working hard to secure the signature of some players now and we hope signing them will give us a huge advantage over others.