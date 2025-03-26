Igor Tudor is the latest manager of Juventus, and the Bianconeri are hopeful that he can help the team recover from their disappointing form under Thiago Motta. With only a few matches remaining to salvage their season, Juventus are aiming to secure a top-four finish, which would guarantee their participation in the Champions League next season.

Achieving this is the bare minimum expected from the club, and it became clear that Motta was not the right man to ensure that objective was met, leading to his dismissal. Juventus now look to Tudor to bring success, especially with the players that Motta had requested. Given that there will be no further transfer window until the end of the season, the club will have to work with the current squad.

Former Juventus manager Luigi Maifredi, however, believes that Tudor is the right man to lead the team forward. Maifredi argues that Tudor’s experience and knowledge of what it takes to succeed at Juventus make him an ideal fit. He suggested that Tudor’s familiarity with the club will be vital, especially in comparison to Motta, who struggled to adapt.

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Maifredi commented:

“The Bianconeri did well to change coach. Tudor is the right man because he knows the job. He doesn’t make a fuss. Another would have had to adapt, while for the Croatian Juve is his home.

“Motta’s mistake was to copy and paste Bologna, but that was a sensational adventure, he was good, but the results were also the result of chance.”

Tudor’s deep understanding of Juventus as an institution, both in terms of its history and expectations, gives him a unique advantage. It is anticipated that he will instil this mindset into the players as he begins his tenure, ensuring that the squad understands the magnitude of playing for such a prestigious club.