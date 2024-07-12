The Bianconeri have appointed Motta as their latest manager to lead them back to the top of Italian football after his impressive season at Bologna.

Although he did not win a trophy, he did a terrific job there and helped them qualify for the Champions League.

Juve also admired his style of play, and the Bianconeri are beginning a revolution with him on their bench.

Motta is now one of the most important figures at Juve, and he would want the club to give him time.

However, he must understand that at Juve, results matter a lot, and he needs to make a strong start to this season.