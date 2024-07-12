Maifredi was the manager of Juve in the 1990/1991 season and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:
“He must not think he has too much time, because a team like Juve doesn’t have it. They told me it was a transition year when I arrived, but Juve doesn’t give you time and I was deluding myself.
“He must put his ideas at the service of the team and make the best of the package of players he has. Among the 6-7 he wants to discard there are top players, but he will have done an analysis of what he needs for his game and he is right to do so. Curious to see players like Locatelli”.
Juve FC Says
Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in Europe and results matter. Motta knows he has taken a major step up in his career by becoming our latest manager and we expect him do well from his first season.
The fans are relaxed, mainly because we`ve just had three season of being put to sleep. The fans will decide, ex-bosses and pundits don`t buy tickets.