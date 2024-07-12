Former Juventus manager Luigi Maifredi has warned Thiago Motta that Juventus always demands immediate results from their managers.

The Bianconeri have appointed Motta as their latest manager to lead them back to the top of Italian football after his impressive season at Bologna.

Although he did not win a trophy, he did a terrific job there and helped them qualify for the Champions League.

Juve also admired his style of play, and the Bianconeri are beginning a revolution with him on their bench.

Motta is now one of the most important figures at Juve, and he would want the club to give him time.

However, he must understand that at Juve, results matter a lot, and he needs to make a strong start to this season.

Maifredi was the manager of Juve in the 1990/1991 season and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“He must not think he has too much time, because a team like Juve doesn’t have it. They told me it was a transition year when I arrived, but Juve doesn’t give you time and I was deluding myself. 

“He must put his ideas at the service of the team and make the best of the package of players he has. Among the 6-7 he wants to discard there are top players, but he will have done an analysis of what he needs for his game and he is right to do so. Curious to see players like Locatelli”.

Juve FC Says

Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in Europe and results matter. Motta knows he has taken a major step up in his career by becoming our latest manager and we expect him do well from his first season.