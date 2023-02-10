Luis Alberto aims a dig at Juventus over their style of play

Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto has aimed a sly dig at Juventus while discussing Italian football and the clubs who play good football in it.

Maurizio Sarri is one manager who has been praised for how his team plays wherever he goes and has turned Lazio into a club that dominates possession in all their matches.

Napoli also plays a rich attacking style of football, which could earn them the Serie A title at the end of this season.

However, under Max Allegri, Juventus continues to take a more defensive approach to matches, relying on counter-attacks to help them deliver points and wins.

Speaking about the state of Italian football, Alberto said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It is a championship that has not evolved so much. In Italy, a lot is played with the defences of three, in marking on men. Napoli, Lazio, Sassuolo and Fiorentina are the only four teams offering European football. Juve football is a little different.”

Juve FC Says

It is normal to find people criticising how Juventus plays under Allegri, but the truth is that it brings results to the club.

Since his second coming, the gaffer has not won a trophy, but he won five consecutive league titles during his first spell as the Bianconeri manager and he inherited a bad team when he returned.

With time, we will return to winning matches again and showing we can deliver the goods.