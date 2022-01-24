Luis Suarez advises former teammate Steven Gerrard to sign Juventus star

Luis Suarez has advised Aston Villa manager, Steven Gerrard, to pursue a transfer for Rodrigo Bentancur.

They were teammates at Liverpool and seem to have maintained a line of communication.

Juventus has several underperforming midfielders in their squad, including Bentancur and the Bianconeri could allow the Uruguayan to leave for the right price.

Villa has become one of the most ambitious clubs in England recently and they want to keep splashing the cash to add valuable players to their squad.

Fichajes.net says Gerrard is not entirely happy with the contributions of Douglas Luiz and wants Bentancur in his squad to provide competition to the Brazilian.

He rang Suarez, who explained to him why he should pursue a deal for his national teammate. Juve might receive an official offer from the Premier League outfit soon.

Juve FC Says

Bentancur hasn’t been delivering top-quality performances at Juve for most of his time on our books.

The midfielder remains just 24, and you could think he has the time to become the player Max Allegri wants.

However, we need money, and there is little need to keep an underperforming player in the squad when we can easily replace him with a much more adaptive star.