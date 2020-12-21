Luis Suarez confirms summer agreement with Juventus

Il Corriere dell’Umbria via Football Italia says that Luis Suarez has confirmed to Italian authorities that he had a pre-contract agreement with Juventus to join them in August.

However, the Bianconeri changed their mind and informed him the following month that they will not pursue their interest in him.

The Bianconeri are under investigation over allegedly helping Suarez cheat to pass his Italian citizenship test at the Foreign University in Perugia.

The Bianconeri wanted to sign the striker as a European player and they realized that he could actually qualify for Italian citizenship because of his wife’s heritage if he passes the citizenship test.

He took the test and passed with a B grade, but the phone lines of the University had been wiretapped and he was accused of cheating to pass the exam.

Juve has denied any wrongdoing, but the Italian authorities are continuing their investigation.

Suarez was interviewed via video link recently and he admitted that he had an agreement with the Italian champions.

Juve moved for Alvaro Morata instead and it has never been clear why they dropped their interest in the Uruguay international.

Morata has proven to be a good signing and the Bianconeri certainly didn’t miss out on signing the former Liverpool man.