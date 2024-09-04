Former Juventus target Luis Suarez has spoken about his national team career after announcing his international retirement.

The Uruguayan will be remembered as one of the world’s best strikers. During his stints at Ajax, Liverpool, and Barcelona, he proved to be one of the most lethal forwards in the world.

Juve wanted to sign him in 2020 when he was asked to leave Barcelona, but there was some controversy surrounding his fraudulent passing of the Italian language test.

That move ultimately failed to materialise, and Suarez went on to add Atletico Madrid to the list of clubs he has played for.

The striker has now retired from international football after a successful career. However, he has expressed concern about how his legacy with Uruguay will be remembered.

While there are many positive aspects to discuss regarding Suarez’s international career, the former Barca man admits he worries that people might focus on the infamous incident with Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup, where he bit the former Juve defender.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“My biggest fear is that my children and everyone will remember the image from 2014 (the one of the bite on Chiellini.)”

Juve FC Says

Suarez is one of the best strikers the game has ever had, and the Uruguayan will not necessarily be remembered for that episode in 2014.