Luis Suarez ‘furious’ with Barcelona

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is reportedly ‘furious’ with the management for the way he’s been ‘thrown out of the club’.

The Uruguayan is closely linked with a move to Juventus in the coming weeks with Mundo Deportivo suggesting that he’s just a step away from joining the Bianconeri.

Writing for Calciomercaro, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Suarez is ‘furious’ with the club for the way he feels, having been ‘thrown’ out of the club he’s given so much to over the years.

For this reason, the 33-year-old reportedly doesn’t want to ‘leave a cent of his mega-salary’ on the table before making the move to Turin.

Romano also reports that the issues regarding his lack of an EU passport are not a concern for his lawyers or entourage, as they believe this can be resolved easily in the coming days.

According to the report, the players Juve contract is virtually complete, however the tug-of-war between Suarez and Barcelona is underway.