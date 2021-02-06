Luis Suarez opens up on the Italian citizenship test saga

Luis Suarez has opened up on his investigated Italian citizenship test as he worked on a move to Juventus in the summer.

The Atletico Madrid striker was looking to join the Bianconeri after being told he was surplus to requirements at Barcelona.

Because Juve had filled its non-EU quota, he needed to take and pass an Italian citizenship test, which he did with a B1 grade at the University for Foreigners in Perugia.

However, it was later discovered that he had access to the questions before the exam day, which enabled him to pass it.

But the attacker has revealed it wasn’t the case.

He said although he took the test after he had reached an agreement with Juve over the transfer, he always wanted to take an Italian citizenship test and had prepared for it.

The striker still left Barcelona, but he joined Atletico Madrid who had lost Alvaro Morata to Juventus.

“There were many clubs interested, not only Juventus” Suarez said in a new interview with El Transitor via Football Italia.

“I’ve continued the process to get the Italian citizenship because I had been working on it for more than one year.”

Morata has been a fine addition to the Juve side, but Suarez has also remained in top form. He could win the Spanish league with Atletico this season.