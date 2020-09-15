Luis Suarez won’t join Juventus

Reports from Spain suggest that Luis Suarez will not be joining Juventus this summer, despite having been closely linked with the club for the past month.

The 33-year-old was reportedly an option for the Bianconeri following the termination of Gonzalo Higuain’s contract and his subsequent move to Inter Miami.

Speaking earlier today, Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes seemed to suggest that Suarez was expected to leave the Blaugrana as the club were in the process of signing a new striker.

RAC1 journalist Gerard Romero now writes (see below) that Suarez has effectively ruled out a move to Turin, largely due to issues over his passport.

According to Romero, Suarez cannot obtain dual nationality in time to participate in the group stages of the new seasons Champions League fixtures.

Despite this, Suarez has options from other clubs and is still looking to leave Barcelona this summer.