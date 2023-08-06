The football world was surprised when Juventus secured an agreement with Romelu Lukaku, a move that left Inter Milan infuriated, causing them to withdraw from the race for his signature. Lukaku, who had two successful spells at Inter, was a beloved figure among the club’s fans, making their pursuit of his return a top priority.

Inter Milan had been in talks with Chelsea and was confident of reaching an agreement with the London club for the striker. However, Lukaku’s decision to also engage in discussions with Juventus completely changed the course of events.

According to a report by Corriere della Sera via Football Italia, Lukaku had actually agreed to join Juventus just two days before the Champions League final. The revelation that he made this decision before the final adds to the shock for Inter fans, who were still trying to come to terms with the fact that their hero was considering a move to their arch-rivals.

Following the Champions League final, Lukaku further fueled the emotions of Inter fans by penning an open letter expressing his love and devotion to the club. This revelation may intensify the sense of betrayal felt by some Inter supporters, as they now realise that Lukaku had already made up his mind to leave even before the final.

Juve FC Says

If Juve truly secured an agreement with Lukaku before the Champions League final, then it was an audacious move.

However, as one of the top clubs in the land, we can afford to do that and be successful.

We now have to find an agreement with Chelsea and add Lukaku to the group as soon as we can.