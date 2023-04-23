Lukaku is available against Juventus after receiving special pardon from Gravina

When Juventus and Inter met at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, the big showdown ended in some unfortunate scenes.

The Bianconeri took the lead through Juan Cuadrado, but Romelu Lukaku converted from the spot to secure a last-gasp equalizer for the Nerazzurri.

However, the Belgian responded to racial abuse from some individuals in the Curva Sud by what was deemed to be a “provocative celebration”.

This led to a major brawl between the two sections of players, and it ended with Lukaku, Cuadrado and Samir Handanovic all receiving red cards.

Initially, Inter failed in their attempts to lift Lukaku’s one-match ban, as their appeal was rejected by the court. Yet, the striker will be available for selection following an unusual gesture from the president of the FIGC.

According to ilBianconero, Gabriele Gravina decided to hand Lukaku a special pardon, using his authority as the president of the football federation to overturn his ban.

“The principle of the fight against all forms of racism is one of the founding elements of the sports system,” said Gravina in his attempts to justify his decision.

Therefore, the 29-year-old will be a part of Simone Inzaghi’s squad in the crucial second leg against Juventus which will take place at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium this Wednesday.

This controversial decision has undoubtedly left Juventus fans both puzzled and irritated, especially as it comes from an administrative body that often fails to provide justice in matters that concern Juventus.