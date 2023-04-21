Lukaku ban appeal fails ahead of Inter Milan’s match against Juventus

Inter Milan has failed in their bid to get Romelo Lukaku’s red card against Juventus in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final overturned.

After scoring a penalty at the end, the Belgian was given a second yellow card for appearing to provoke the Juventus fans.

The Chelsea loanee claimed he was subjected to racial abuse while preparing to take the kick, but that was not enough for him to provoke the fans and he was given a second yellow card.

Ahead of the reverse fixture, Inter appealed the decision and was hopeful it would be overturned, but their appeal has been rejected.

An FIGC statement reads via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The FIGC National Sports Court of Appeal today confirmed the disqualification of Romelu Lukaku, who will not be able to participate in the semi-final of the Italian Frecciarossa Cup next Wednesday.”

Juve FC Says

Losing Lukaku for that game is not good for Inter, but it is perfect for us because we need to win.

The tie is still open after both clubs played a draw in the first leg. If Inter is weakened, that automatically strengthens us.

The Nerazzurri would have home support in the match, but we have won there already this season and can do it again.