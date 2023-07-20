Romelu Lukaku has taken the initiative to re-engage Inter Milan in negotiations with Chelsea for his potential transfer, following the Nerazzurri’s decision to abandon their pursuit of him, reports Calciomercato. Despite being one of the standout attackers in Serie A, Lukaku expressed his desire to return to Inter.

However, Juventus entered the scene and expressed interest in the player, and Lukaku seemed open to the idea of a transfer to the Bianconeri. Consequently, Juventus reached an agreement with Chelsea regarding a transfer fee for Lukaku, contingent on them successfully selling Dusan Vlahovic.

Currently, Vlahovic remains with Juventus as the club awaits a bid from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for his signature. In the midst of these developments, Lukaku finds himself in a state of uncertainty, with Inter having abandoned their pursuit, and Chelsea planning for the new season without him in their plans.

In an attempt to rekindle his move to Inter, the same report states that Lukaku reached out to the club, but they firmly declined his proposal with a clear “no, thank you.”

As it stands, Lukaku’s options seem limited. He can either wait for Juventus to secure the Vlahovic transfer and proceed with the move to Turin, or he may consider an offer from a suitor in Saudi Arabia, as there seems to be interest from a club in that region. The situation remains uncertain for the talented striker as he weighs his options for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Lukaku is a fine striker, but we need to act fast to get him out of his misery and also begin preparation for the new term with him on our books.

The striker will appreciate that, but we must sell Vlahovic, or he has no place on our team.