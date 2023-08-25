Romelu Lukaku has been in a state of anticipation over the past few weeks, awaiting an agreement between Juventus and Chelsea that would facilitate his transfer.

The Belgian striker is a crucial transfer target for Juventus, but the club is contingent upon selling a striker from their current roster in order to accommodate his addition.

However, as the transfer window draws to a close, none of the current options on Juventus’ roster have secured a move, leaving the Lukaku deal in jeopardy due to time constraints.

Although Lukaku remains a highly capable player and is considered a reliable performer in Max Allegri’s new tactical setup, the clock is ticking for Juventus to finalise the transfer.

With only a few days left before the transfer window shuts, a report from Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Lukaku has now taken the decision to explore alternative options. He is reportedly prepared to consider offers from other clubs, including AS Roma.

Jose Mourinho, the manager of Roma, is keen on having Lukaku as part of his squad. Lukaku, in turn, is said to be open to the idea and is ready to commit to a three-year contract to continue his football journey in Italy with Roma.

Juve FC Says

We cannot say Lukaku did not wait for us, but it makes no sense that we still cannot get an agreement with Chelsea to sign him.

He will be a better fit for our current system, yet the club is struggling to do what it takes to seal the deal.

It seems obvious that Juve has probably decided to stick with Dusan Vlahovic as their main striker this season.