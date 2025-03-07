Romelu Lukaku has named Gleison Bremer as one of the toughest defenders he has faced in Serie A.

The Belgian striker, who now plays for Napoli after stints at Inter Milan and Roma, has come up against some of the best defenders in Italian football over the years. Bremer, who currently plays for Juventus after moving from Torino, stood out to Lukaku as one of the hardest challenges.

Bremer’s final season at Torino saw him named Serie A’s best defender, with several top clubs vying for his signature. However, he chose Juventus and quickly became an integral part of their defense. Despite his impressive performances, Bremer has been sidelined by injuries for several months and may not return to action until next season.

Speaking about the toughest defenders he’s faced in Serie A, Lukaku said, as quoted by Tuttojuve, “The defender who has caused me the most difficulty? I’d say Hien. And Bremer, Bremer is a real beast.”

Bremer’s physicality, skill, and leadership in defense have made him one of the most respected defenders in the world. Juventus fans can take pride in having such a warrior in their squad. Hopefully, the Brazilian can return to full fitness soon and avoid any long-term injury setbacks.