Romelu Lukaku has made up his mind and is fully committed to the idea of playing for Juventus. He is no longer considering any other club as an option, reports TuttoJuve.

Juventus approached Lukaku with an offer to move to Turin while Inter Milan was working on a potential move to bring him back to Milan. This approach reportedly annoyed Inter, but Lukaku’s heart is set on joining Juventus.

Juventus’s plan is to sign Lukaku after they have sold Dusan Vlahovic, but as of now, the Serbian striker remains with his current club.

Lukaku has ruled out a return to Inter and also has no interest in moving to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career, leaving his future in an uncertain position. Time is running out for him to secure a new club before the new season begins.

Despite the approaching new season, Lukaku remains steadfast in his desire to play for Juventus. He has conveyed to Chelsea that he will not entertain negotiations with any other club except the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Lukaku would be a solid addition to our squad if we add him to the group, but we have to sell Vlahovic first.

The team already has about three strikers. Adding him to the group without selling DV9 will mean we would have too many options in that department, which could be a problem for Max Allegri.