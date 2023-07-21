Romelu Lukaku remains steadfast in his commitment to continue his football journey in Europe, despite the keen interest expressed by clubs in Saudi Arabia. The talented striker has already reached an agreement with Juventus, though this deal is contingent on the Italian club selling Dusan Vlahovic. As Lukaku awaits developments, Al-Hilal has been making persistent efforts to secure his services.

Al-Hilal sees Lukaku as a vital addition to bolster their squad and has been actively pursuing his signature. They are prepared to offer Chelsea a substantial sum of 50 million euros in exchange for securing the talented striker’s services. Additionally, they have proposed a lucrative salary of 60 million euros net for a duration of two seasons, as an enticing offer to lure the ex-Inter Milan star.

Despite Al-Hilal’s tempting proposal, Lukaku has remained resolute in his desire to stay in Europe. Reports from Calciomercato suggest that he has turned down yet another attempt to entice him away from European football. The Belgian forward firmly believes that Juventus will eventually come forward with an offer for him, and he is willing to exercise patience, waiting for the Bianconeri to make their move and secure his signature.

Juve FC Says

Lukaku would be great as a replacement for DV9, but we have to act fast, or we might lose the Belgian.

If the proposal from Saudi Arabia is improved, he might be tempted, so it is just a matter of time before he cracks and we will have ourselves to blame.

But it makes no sense to add him to our squad when Vlahovic is still very much on our books.